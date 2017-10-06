Cop Shop (10/5)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/5)

Non-Injury Accident

At 4:34 p.m. an accident was reported at 652 S. Main Street in Hoisington.

At 7:53 p.m. an accident was reported at Highway 4 & NW 120 Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (10/5)

Diabetic Problems

At 7:22 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3500 21st Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 10:19 a.m. an accident was reported at Broadway & Williams.

Warrant Arrest

At 11:02 a.m. Gwen Finningen was arrested at 1806 12th Street.

Theft

At 2:13 p.m. theft of money and a vehicle that was recovered in Winfield.

Warrant Arrest

At 4:09 p.m. Deana Coughlin was arrested on a warrant at 1806 12th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:41 p.m. an accident was reported at Broadway & McKinley Street.

At 6:34 p.m. an accident was reported at Washington & 10th Street.

Theft

At 10:43 p.m. Casey’s General Store, 2716 10th Street, reported Colleta Mogbo left without paying for gasoline.

Criminal Damage

At 11:03 p.m. Aida Molena reported damage to her vehicle that occurred in May at 222 Baker Avenue. Total loss was $100.