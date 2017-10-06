Great Bend Post

Bob Dole home from the hospital

WASHINGTON— Former Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole is home from the hospitalized. On September 13, doctors hospitalized the 94-year-old Dole at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington, D.C. for low blood pressure

Dole’s wife, former North Carolina Sen. Elizabeth Dole, tweeted a request for prayers. He then tweeted that he hopes to be home in a few days, “sipping a cosmo.”

 

Dole served in Congress for 35 years. He left the Senate in 1996 for his campaign against President Bill Clinton. Congress recently voted to award him a Congressional Gold Medal.