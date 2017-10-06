Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (10/5)

BOOKED: Jessica Schnekel of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for DUI, open container, driving while suspended, and failure to maintain roadway, bond set in lieu of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Gwen Finnigan of Great Bend for Barton County District Court warrant for forgery x2, theft by deception x2, bond set in lieu of $10,000.

BOOKED: David Roach of Ellinwood on Barton County District Court warrant for unlawful possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of controlled substance, bond set at $50,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jennifer A. Hernandez on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Deanna Lynn Coughlin on Barton County District warrant for bond in lieu of $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Jessica Schenkel on Great Bend Municipal Court case with a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Lori N. Fiscus on Barton County District Court case with a serve sentence.

RELEASED: Candace J. Jones received order of release on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court per GBMC.

RELEASED: Deanna Lynn Coughlin on Barton County District Court warrant after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.