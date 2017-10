OCTOBER 5, 2017

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: TOOLS, TIRE TOOLS, ROLLATOR WALKER. 603-3907

FOR SALE: DALLAS COWBOY COAT, APPLE PEELER, ELECTRIC KNIFE. 282-3957

FOR SALE: AKC REGISTERED 9WK YELLOW LAB PUPPIES. WANTED: GOOSE DECOYS. 785-324-0550

WANTED: OLDER 25′ RV/CAMPER 640-7432

FOR SALE: PRECIOUS MOMENTS FOR CHRISTMAS, SUGAR TOWN DR.S OFFICE, 6″ CAST IRON SKILLET. 786-6996

FOR SALE: PATIO SET W/GLASS TOP/6 CHAIRS, PORTABLE PICNIC TABLE, LEATHER COUCH W/LOVESEAT. 785-483-1897 OR 617-5708

FOR SALE: AMANA WASHER 617-1328

FOR SALE: REPRODUCTION 4 IN 1 RADIO, 2 BLACK FILE CABINETS, 7-1/4″ SKIL SAW. 786-1945

FOR SALE: 1998 PONTIAC BONNEVILLE. WANTED: 4-WHEELER FOR TINKERING. 617-5355

FOR SALE: 2 BLACK & DECKER BATTERY OPERATED TRIMMERS W/CHARGERS. 257-8900

FOR SALE: 1989 FORD RANGER FOR PARTS. 1989 CHEVY PU, 1976 FORD PU (NO TITLE). 785-639-5033

WANTED: ELECTRIC OR GAS EXTENSION CHAIN SAW, REVOLVER 22 OR 357, AMERICAN BOXER DOG. 855-0857

FOR SALE: GREEN HOUSE 28’X22′ W/EXTRAS. 785-731-1127

FOR SALE: CEILING FAN, FULL SIZE MATTRESS/BOX SPRINGS/HEADBOARD, LARGE PC OF CARPET. 797-3796

FOR SALE: SMALL UTILITY TRAILER 4X6. 285-1114

FOR SALE: 2 FERRETS W/CAGE/SUPPLIES. 786-1734

FOR SALE: WOOD PELLET STOVE, GAS SNOWBLOWER. 792-9414

FOR SALE: 1996 HONDA CBR 600 MOTORCYCLE, 16″ TIRES IN VARIOUS SIZES. WANTED: WHEEL SPACERS FOR 8 BOLT FORD. 639-1294

FOR SALE: 4 GAME HORSESHOES, OVERHEAD PROJECTOR. 792-1943

FOR SALE: BUDWEISER SIGN, BACKGAMMON GAME. 792-4279

FOR SALE: FOLDING ALUMINUM RAMPS. 792-9580

FOR SALE: 28′ TRAILER W/EXTRAS. 639-2574

FOR SALE: MASSEY HARRIS MANURE SPREADER #15 40″ X 10′, 1992 INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL BUS W/UPDATES, MILEY 2 HORSE TRAILER W/UPDATES. 785-885-8146

WANTED: TIRES 8.5X16.5 617-1184

SACRED HEART PARISH (12TH & STATE IN LARNED) WILL BE SPONSORING AN ABC SALE. (ANYTHING BUT CLOTHES SALE). THE SALE STARTS TOMORROW FROM 2PM UNTIL 7PM AND SATURDAY FROM 7AM UNTIL NOON AND WILL BE HELD ST THE SACRED HEART PARISH CENTER. VARIOUS HOUSEHOLD AND MISCELLANEOUS ITEMS WILL BE AVAILABLE. MOST ITEMS ARE “TAKE WHAT YOU WANT AND PAY WHAT YOU THINK ITS WORTH UNLESS OTHEREWISE MARKED. PROCEEDS FROM THE SALE BENEFIT THE ACTIVITIES OF THE ALTAR SOCIETY.

GARAGE SALE: THE LOCATION: 39 NW 48 RD GREAT BEND (NORTH ON WASHINGTON, TURN LEFT AND LOOK FOR THE SIGNS). THE SALE STARTS FRIDAY AT 4:00PM UNTIL 7PM AND SATURDAY FROM 7AM UNTIL NOON. SELLING: TORO ZERO TURN RIDING MOWER, PILATES REFORMER, TRAEGER GRILL, DIRT BIKE, MICROWAVE, MINI FRIDGE, HARLEY DAVIDSON GEAR, SPORTS EQUIPMENT, GARDENING SUPPLIES, FURNITURE, ANTIQUES & REFURBISHED TREASURES, DESIGNER CLOTHING FOR ALL AGES, BABY CLOTHING, HOME DÉCOR, KITCHENWARE, BOOKS FOR ALL AGES. THIS IS A CASH ONLY SALE.

