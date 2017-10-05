Kan. woman admits having stolen mail, fake IDs and social security cards

WICHITA, KAN. – A Wichita woman pleaded guilty Thursday to federal identity theft charges, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

Chanel K. Wiseman, 29, Wichita, Kan., pleaded guilty to two counts of identity theft. In her plea, she admitted she was arrested in September 2016 in a stolen car in a parking lot at a Walmart store in Goodard, Kan. In the car, investigators found stolen mail, authentic and fraudulent driver’s licenses, student identification cards, Social Security cards, credit and debit cards and checks.

According to court records, when investigators searched Wiseman’s hotel room they found a laminated menu listing identity theft services including fake IDs, fraudulent vehicle paperwork and forged checks. Beside each item was a detailed “non-negotiable” price ranging from $20 to $1,500. They also found computers, printers and counterfeit documents.

Sentencing is set for Dec. 21. She faces a penalty of not less than two years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on each count. Beall commended the Wichita Police Department and Assistant U.S. Attorney Lanny Welch for their work on the case.