Group against gun violence holds Kansas vigil for Las Vegas victims

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Members of Kansas Moms Demand Action for gun sense in America held a vigil for Las Vegas shooting victims Wednesday in Wichita.

According to their social media account Moms Demand Action has mobilized mothers across the country to become the largest grassroots movement working to reduce gun violence. They were organized following the Sandy Hook Elementary mass shooting,

Moms Demand Action is a program of Everytown for Gun Safety, the largest gun violence prevention advocacy organization in the country, with more than 1.5 million grassroots supporters.