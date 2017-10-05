Friday Weather

Friday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. South wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then showers and thunderstorms between 7pm and 1am, then a chance of showers after 1am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 52. South wind 10 to 14 mph becoming north northwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 76. West northwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 51. South wind around 8 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Columbus Day A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 69.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.