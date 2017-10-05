Cop Shop (10/4)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/4)
Traffic Arrest
At 1:46 a.m. a driver was arrested at 24th Street & Main Street for DWO license, expired registration, and no proof of insurance.
Non-Injury Accident
At 9:26 a.m. an accident was reported at 403 NE 110 Avenue in Ellinwood.
At 11:29 a.m. an accident was reported at 245 NE 30 Road.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (10/4)
Heart Problems
At 12:25 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2806 Bonita Avenue.
Shots Fired
At 1:15 a.m. report of hearing possible gunshots in the area was made at 1026 Jefferson Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 8:11 a.m. an accident was reported at 18th Street & Morton Street.
At 9:05 a.m. an accident was reported at 1109 Main Street.
Theft
At 9:22 a.m. a theft was reported at 1423 22nd Street.
At 9:30 a.m. a theft was reported at 1101 Kansas Avenue.
At 10:51 a.m. a theft was reported at 2408 Williams Street.
Criminal Damage
At 12:31 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 1119 Stone Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 12:34 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Main Street.
Criminal Damage
At 2:32 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 1119 Stone Street.
Warrant Arrest
At 2:33 p.m. Candis Jones was arrested on a warrant at 1119 Stone Street.
Injury Accident
At 3:48 p.m. an accident was reported at 12th Street & Odell Street.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 5:51 p.m. a burglary was reported at 908 Elm Street.
Traffic Arrest
At 11:04 p.m. Jessica Schenkel was arrested at 281 Bypass & Frey Street for DUI, open container, DWS, and failure to maintain lane.
Non-Injury Accident
At 11:37 p.m. Jessica Schenkel was traveling north in the 1600 block of the 281 Bypass and drove off the roadway striking a concrete waste pile.