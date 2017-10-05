Cop Shop (10/4)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/4)

Traffic Arrest

At 1:46 a.m. a driver was arrested at 24th Street & Main Street for DWO license, expired registration, and no proof of insurance.

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:26 a.m. an accident was reported at 403 NE 110 Avenue in Ellinwood.

At 11:29 a.m. an accident was reported at 245 NE 30 Road.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (10/4)

Heart Problems

At 12:25 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2806 Bonita Avenue.

Shots Fired

At 1:15 a.m. report of hearing possible gunshots in the area was made at 1026 Jefferson Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:11 a.m. an accident was reported at 18th Street & Morton Street.

At 9:05 a.m. an accident was reported at 1109 Main Street.

Theft

At 9:22 a.m. a theft was reported at 1423 22nd Street.

At 9:30 a.m. a theft was reported at 1101 Kansas Avenue.

At 10:51 a.m. a theft was reported at 2408 Williams Street.

Criminal Damage

At 12:31 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 1119 Stone Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:34 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Main Street.

Criminal Damage

At 2:32 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 1119 Stone Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 2:33 p.m. Candis Jones was arrested on a warrant at 1119 Stone Street.

Injury Accident

At 3:48 p.m. an accident was reported at 12th Street & Odell Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 5:51 p.m. a burglary was reported at 908 Elm Street.

Traffic Arrest

At 11:04 p.m. Jessica Schenkel was arrested at 281 Bypass & Frey Street for DUI, open container, DWS, and failure to maintain lane.

Non-Injury Accident

At 11:37 p.m. Jessica Schenkel was traveling north in the 1600 block of the 281 Bypass and drove off the roadway striking a concrete waste pile.