Barton Volleyball upsets #19 Colby on the road

The Barton Community College volleyball team enjoyed its second straight revenge match victory as the Cougars traveled three hours Wednesday night to take down No. 19 Colby Community College in four sets 25-22, 21-25, 25-18, and 25-11.

The victory snapped a nine match losing streak against the Trojans improving Barton to 13-11 on the season and further solidifying their fifth place in the standings at 5-6. Having moved up one spot in the latest national poll, Colby drops into a second place tie in the Jayhawk at 8-2 and 18-4 on the season with its previous three losses coming to ranked opponents.

Barton will have to wait a week for its next match but will need the preparation time as the Cougars’ next opponent will be second place and nationally receiving votes Hutchinson Community College on October 11 at the Sports Arena.