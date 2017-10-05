Barton earn draw with 16th ranked Hutchinson

bartonsports.com

The post-game celebration Wednesday afternoon at the Cougar Soccer Complex indicated a win for the Barton Community College women’s soccer over the No. 16 Blue Dragons of Hutchinson Community College. On the scoreboard it was actually a 1-1 double overtime draw as the Lady Cougars recorded its first positive result on the home turf against Hutchinson since 2005 as the teams battled through light rain putting up lone goals in each half of the 110 minute contest.

The conference and region result moves Barton to 2-3-2 in the Jayhawk and 3-3-2 in Region VI play with a 4-4-3 overall record while Hutchinson remains unbeaten but slightly blemished atop the standings at 5-0-1 in conference, 7-0-1 in region play, and 10-0-1 overall.

Barton’s next action comes Saturday on the home pitch as the Lady Cougars will have to remain focused as Garden City Community College arrives in search of their first season victory.