Wheat planting picking up

Thanks to recent rains, farmers are putting their hard red winter wheat crop into the ground at a rapid pace. According to Great Bend COOP Seed Manager Jeff Mauler, it’s still to early to tell how many acres of wheat will be planted across the state and in the Golden Belt this year.

Jeff Mauler Audio

According to this weeks Field Crop Report from USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, winter wheat planted was 21 percent which is lagging behind the 37-percent of a year ago and the 39-percent for the five-year average. Wheat emerged was 9-percent, near 11 last year, and behind the 14-percent average.

Other crop conditions reported this week by the USDA included corn which was rated as 5-percent very poor, 13 poor, 31 fair, 39 good, and 12-percent excellent.

Soybean condition rated 6-percent very poor, 13 poor, 38 fair, 38 good, and 5-percent excellent.

Sorghum condition rated 2-percent very poor, 8 poor, 32 fair, 47 good, and 11-percent excellent.