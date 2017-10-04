Wednesday Sports Update

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Royals pitcher Danny Duffy underwent surgery to remove loose debris in his pitching elbow, and the left-hander is expected to resume his normal offseason training in about six weeks. The Royals said that Duffy should be ready for spring training in February.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Chiefs are the last unbeaten team in the NFL through the first four weeks of the season. A big reason has been their ability to dominate the second half. They did it again in a 29-20 victory over Washington, and have outscored their first four opponents 54-13 in the fourth quarter.

NEW YORK (AP) – The unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs are the unanimous No. 1 in the latest AP Pro32 poll. Kansas City received all 12 first-place votes for 384 points in balloting by media members who regularly cover the NFL. The Packers moved up two spots to No. 2. The Steelers jumped to No. 3.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – College basketball referee John Higgins has filed a civil lawsuit in federal court against a Kentucky media company after he and family members were harassed following an NCAA Tournament game he worked in March. The suit blames Kentucky Sports Radio for helping incite death threats and defamatory messages posted on social media that disrupted Higgins’ roofing business in Nebraska. The harassment came after Higgins worked Kentucky’s loss to North Carolina in a regional final.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Iowa seems to have forgotten how to run the ball and it’s threatening a once-promising season. Iowa, which has been known for its physical, run-based attack under 19-year coach Kirk Ferentz, has seen its ground game bottom out over the last two weeks. The Hawkeyes have run for just 101 yards on 48 carries against Penn State and Michigan State, losing both ahead of a must-win on Saturday against Illinois.

ST. LOUIS (AP) – St. Louis Cardinals pitching coach Derek Lilliquist and bullpen coach Blaise Ilsley will not return to the team’s coaching staff next season. John Mozeliak, the Cardinals president of baseball operations, says both coaches will not have their contracts renewed following a second straight year of missing the playoffs. It is the first time St. Louis has missed the postseason in back-to-back seasons since 2007-08.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – The number of times Kansas State threw the ball in the second half of the Wildcats’ victory over Baylor last Saturday could be counted on the right hand of quarterback Jesse Ertz. And while those five attempts were partly due to the way the game played out, they were also one more example of how one-dimensional the Wildcats have become on offense.