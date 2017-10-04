Thursday Weather

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10am and 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 64. South wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night
Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 76.
Saturday Night
Clear, with a low around 51.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 78.
Sunday Night
A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Columbus Day
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 64.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 43.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 69.