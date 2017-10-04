Thursday Weather

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10am and 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 64. South wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 51.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday Night A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Columbus Day A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 64.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 69.