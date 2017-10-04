Thursday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests include the animal care specialists from the Animal Care Center in Great Bend.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Mike Adams – Newsmakers – Mike will check the day’s headlines and talk with those making news.

11A-11:30 County Edition hosted by Steve Webster – Guests include Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir

11:30-Noon “Chamber Connect Show” hosted by Cole Reif. Guests include Megan Barfield, Member Relations Coordinator and Andrea Bauer from the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-2:30 Dave Ramsey Show

2:30-6:00 Major League Baseball – American League Division Series – Boston Red Sox @ Houston Astros

6P-10P Major League Baseball – American League Division Series – New York Yankees @ Cleveland Indians

10:00-MID ESPN Radio “Freddie & Fitz”