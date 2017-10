MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a 21-year-old woman in a Manhattan apartment fire that sent another woman to the hospital.

The Riley County Police Department says the Monday night fire was intentionally set. Bond for the suspect is set at $75,000.

The victim was identified as a 31-year-old woman, who lived above where the fire was set. Her condition wasn’t immediately known.

The blaze did an estimated $15,000 in damage.