Smoke detectors donated to Great Bend Fire Department, to be handed out to grade school students

Local donors stopped by the Great Bend Fire Department Wednesday afternoon to drop off items for Fire Prevention Week.

Mpire Companies donated 270 smoke detectors that will be handed out to all USD 428 6th graders. Alliance Insurance donated 500 hats for all the school district’s kindergartners and Wendy’s donated 2,000 coupons for free Frostys that will be given to all USD 428 kindergarten and first graders. Other donors include Keller Real Estate & Insurance, the Ladies’ VFW, CUNA Mutal and Thill Printing.

Fire Chief Luke McCormick feels the community is becoming more aware of the importance of smoke detectors.

Fire Prevention Week is October 8-14 and the Great Bend Fire Department will be visiting the schools over the next two weeks to host fire safety demonstrations. The theme this year is “Every second counts: plan two ways out!”

*Information from Great Bend Fire Department Facebook page*