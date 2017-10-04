Police arrest Kansas man for alleged drug deal shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting at an apartment and asking the public for information.

Just after 3:30 Tuesday, police were dispatched to report of a shooting at a residence in the 1100 Block of South Webb in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson. Officers found a 23-year-old man at the scene with a gunshot wound. Emergency crews transported to a hospital for treatment.

An investigation revealed a 22-year-old woman and two unknown suspects arrived at the apartment to meet the victim. While inside the apartment, one of the suspects pulled a handgun and pointed it at a 20-year-old man also at the apartment and then shot the victim one time. The woman and two suspects fled the scene in a red 4-door passenger vehicle, according to Davidson.

Late Tuesday, police arrested 21-year-old Dayton Wiederstein, according to the Sedgwick County Jail booking report. He is being held on one count of aggravated battery and felon in possession of a firearm. Police have also identified a second suspect. Wiederstein has a previous conviction for criminal in possession of a firearm.

The victim has also been released from the hospital. The incident was drug related, according to Davidson. Anyone with additional information is asked to call police.