The Great Bend Lady Panthers fell twice Tuesday in a triangular hosted by Campus High School.

Great Bend lost in three sets to the host Colts 26-28, 25-17 and 20-25 before losing to Goddard Eisenhower 18-25 and 22-25.

The two defeats dropped Great Bend’s record to 7-14 on the season.

The Lady Panthers play at Empoira tomorrow where they will take on Hillsboro and Emporia, the 3rd place team in Class-5A a year ago.