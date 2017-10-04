Great Bend to take care of deteriorating bike trail on flood control levee

The hike and bike trail on the north levee of the flood control project between 10th Street and Washington Street is deteriorating. The trail was constructed pursuant to a state grant. Cracks have developed in the trail that are potentially hazardous to bicyclists and walkers.

Steve Pringle went before the Great Bend City Council to request repairs to the trail as part of an ongoing project. He mentioned a meeting with city officials and representatives from Venture Corporation took place at the trail, where Venture stated there needed to be a new asphalt overlay done.

Venture estimated a complete repair of the trail would be $250,000. Pringle encouraged the city council to handle it in phases. The first phase would mill over the cracks and could last five to six years with maintenance. The first phase would cost over $68,000 and would make the trail rideable again for bicycles.

The repairs for the trail are not in the city’s budget, but City Attorney Bob Suelter says money transfers from contingencies and savings from a garbage truck purchase would be used for the expense. While the city repairs the trail in phases, money will be set aside in the future to maintenance the path.

Pringle noted there are multiple grants that exist to establish or build a trail, but a search did not find any grants available to make repairs to existing paths.