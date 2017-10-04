Great Bend City Council receives apology for not getting an update on housing development issue

Great Bend City Attorney and acting Interim City Administrator Bob Suelter apologized to the Great Bend City Council Monday night that they were not kept abreast on a housing development issue involving resident Dennis Call, but assured the council everything was done according to obligations.

Call approached the council on May 1 to make his case for the city to take back two empty lots in the Amber Meadows subdivision. The city was going to look into Call’s request along with any cost implications and then bring back their findings to the council.

The council was not informed that Call deeded the properties back to the city on June 5 and received his $10,000 investment back for each lot.

Call put escrow money down to develop 15 lots years ago, including the two vacant properties on Prairie Rose Drive. As the economy shifted, Call mentioned it was difficult to sell the lots and wanted to deed the properties back to the city. Suelter made it clear the city never had possession of the money, as Call’s investment was in an escrow account.

The properties are located in a Rural Housing Incentive District (RHID) to encourage developers to build and sell properties with tax breaks. At the May meeting, city administration noted there was the possibility if the developer did not build upon the lot in a certain time, then Call would owe the city approximately $37,000. Deeding the lots back to the city, released the escrow money back to Call.

Call noted he was paying over $217 on taxes, an amount the city loses out on until someone develops and sells a house on the property.