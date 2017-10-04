Ellinwood man booked on charges of kidnapping and flee and elude

On Tuesday October 3, at about 11:58 a.m., Barton County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to Old Manor Road in Ellinwood to assist the Ellinwood Police Department with a domestic battery case. While deputies were on their way to the area, the Ellinwood Police Department advised the suspect had fled north from Ellinwood on 100 Avenue.

Deputies were able to locate the suspect vehicle, a gray 2016 Ford Focus. When Sheriff’s officers attempted to stop the vehicle the suspect fled. Sheriff’s officers pursued the vehicle in an area north and west of Ellinwood on rural roads. Stop sticks were deployed at two locations but the suspect vehicle was able to get around them.

The suspect vehicle continued to the 500 block of North East 30 Road where it turned north into a field. Sheriff’s officers continued to pursue and were able to box in the suspect vehicle. The driver was taken into custody without incident.

Arrested at the scene was Kurt Doll, age 35 of Ellinwood. It was about this time Ellinwood police advised this was also a kidnapping case. Doll was transported to the Barton County Jail where he was booked on charges of felony flee and elude, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. These charges are in addition to the charges sought by Ellinwood for domestic battery and kidnapping. Doll is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond.