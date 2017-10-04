Cop Shop (10/3)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/3)

Theft

At 9:14 a.m. a theft was reported at 479 SE 50 Avenue.

Kidnapping

At 11:54 a.m. a kidnapping was reported at 413 Old Manor Road in Ellinwood.

Theft

At 4:57 p.m. a theft was reported at 1246 E. K-4 Highway in Claflin.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (10/3)

Convulsions / Seizures

At 1:39 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3115 24th Street.

Theft

At 8:41 a.m. theft of tools was reported at 1114 Morton Street.

Criminal Damage

At 1:44 p.m. damage to carpet was reported at Great Bend Housing Authority, 1101 Kansas Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:22 p.m. an accident was reported at Broadway & Patton Road.

At 3:54 p.m. an accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.

Criminal Damage

At 4:02 p.m. a request for extra patrol was made at 1705 Main Street due to subjects digging in the dumpster after hours and damaging it.

Theft

At 5 p.m. theft of a cell phone was reported at 1714 Adams Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:40 p.m. an accident was reported at 2716 10th Street.

Burglary / In Progress

At 9:33 p.m. a report of someone breaking into the residence at 721 Williams and taking items.