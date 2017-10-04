Commissioner says KLPG is good for Barton County

The Kansas Legislative Policy Group, an organization that Barton County is a member of, held their annual meeting the last week of September. Barton County Commissioner Alicia Straub represents the county on the bi-partisan coalition of western Kansas counties with the common interest in the preservation of the counties tax base and retention of local control.

The annual meeting dealt with a number of different issues including the availability of broadband service to the Western half of the state. While service in this area is good, Straub says that doesn’t mean it is good elsewhere.

The Kansas Legislative Policy Group was founded in 1979 as the Southwest Regional Planning Commission and represented 13 counties. Over 25 years later KLPG represents the interest of 30 counties in Western Kansas and is now recognized among legislators as one of the most respected and influential organizations in the entire state.