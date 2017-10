Three first half goals dug the Barton Community College men’s soccer team a big hole Tuesday in Council Bluffs, Iowa, as the Cougars were handed a 5-0 loss to the No. 12 ranked Reivers of Iowa Western Community College.

Barton drops to 7-4-1 on the season while Iowa Western wins their third straight improving to 6-2-1.

The Cougars will return to conference action on Saturday for a 4:00 p.m. kick versus Garden City Community College