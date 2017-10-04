Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (10/3)

BOOKED: Lori N. Fiscus on Barton County District Court case with a serve sentence.

BOOKED: Kurt Doll on Ellinwood Municipal Court case for kidnapping and battery DV with a bond of $100,000 C/S. Barton County District Court case for felony flee and elude, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia with a bond of $5,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Mason J. DeMars on Barton County District Court warrant for criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon with a bond of $10,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Fabio Chavez on Barton County District Court warrant for treatment.

RELEASED: Tyler Parker to KDOC to custody.

RELEASED: Mason J. DeMars on Barton County District Court warrant for criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after posting a $10,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.