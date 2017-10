As reported to KVGB by 6:00 a.m.

Eagle Media Center-12th and Baker: 1.30

North of Alexander-Charles Austin: 1.70

North of Albert-Steve Schnieder: 1.35

Hoisington-Jerry Morganstern: .70

North Susank-Don Mie: 1.55

Ellinwood-Red Maier: .60

Seward-Fred Seyfert: .70

South of Rush Center-Marvin Schneider: .70

If you have a rainfall total to report, call the KVGB studio at 620-792-2470 between 6-8 am.