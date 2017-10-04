Another candidate launches GOP campaign for Kansas governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas lawmaker who helped establish a non-profit leadership center is running for the Republican nomination for governor next year.

Former state Rep. Ed O’Malley announced Wednesday that he will launch his campaign with a seven-city tour. The first stop is in Kansas City, Kansas.

O’Malley has been president and CEO of the Kansas Leadership Center in Wichita for 10 years. He represented a Johnson County district in the House from 2003 through 2006.

He is the 10th announced Republican candidate. The GOP field includes Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer, Secretary of State Kris Kobach and Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer.

Republican Gov. Sam Brownback is term-limited and has been nominated for an ambassador’s post by President Donald Trump. His departure would elevate Colyer to governor.