2018 Panther Football Schedule Announced

Teams from across the state learned who will be their football district’s for the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Administrators from across the state met in Salina Wednesday to find out their school’s new district’s for the next two years and put together the schedule for the next two seasons.

Here is the 2018 Great Bend Schedule. It will remain the same in 2019 with only the host team changing.

2018 Great Bend Panther Football

8/31/18 @ Andover

9/7/18 Hays

9/14/18 @ Wichita Northwest

9/21/18 Dodge City

9/28/18 Bishop Carroll

10/5/18 Andover Central

10/12/18 @ Liberal

10/19/18 Garden City