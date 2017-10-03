Wednesday Weather

Wednesday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. High near 65. East northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night Showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Columbus Day A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 65.