Wednesday Weather

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. High near 65. East northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday Night
Showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 78.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 78.
Sunday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Columbus Day
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 65.