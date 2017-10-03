GREAT BEND — Viola M. Wagner, 99, died Oct. 2, 2017, at Woodhaven Care Center, Ellinwood. She was born Oct. 24, 1917, at Bunker Hill, the daughter of Frank E. and Maggie (Addington) Parker. She married Elmer F. Tobias Nov. 17, 1934, and then later divorced. She married John Alfred Wagner April 17, 1970, at Great Bend, Kansas. He died February 12, 2017. A long time Great Bend resident, Mrs. Wagner worked for Roy’s Hickory Pit in Great Bend and Colonial House in Hesston.

Mrs. Wagner was a member of Central Baptist Church where she was deaconess and secretary and treasurer of her Sunday School class. She enjoyed crocheting.

Survivors include one son, Gary G. Tobias and his wife Sonnie of Lampassas, Texas; three daughters, Beverly Roberts and her husband Rob of Mesa, Ariz., Judy Burke of Grand Lake, Colo.; and Debra Potter and her husband Shane of Great Bend; three step-sons, Matthew T. Wagner of Axtell, Mark H. Wagner and his wife Alma of Axtell, and Rick A. Branson and his wife Khrista of Ashland; three step-daughters, Patricia Stallbaumer and her husband Galen of Topeka, Mary E. Krouse and her husband Butch of Bonner Springs, and Vicki A. Ellis of Wichita; one sister, Betty Lucido of California; 13 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; 25 step-grandchildren; and 16 step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two daughters, Shirley Spitzmiller and infant Patty Lou Tobias, and two sisters, Marie Huff and Zella M. Gatton.

Funeral services will be at 9 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Central Baptist Church in Great Bend, with the Rev. David Walters officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Friends may call from noon to 9 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials have been established with Central Baptist Church, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530