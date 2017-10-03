Looks unlikely for a Tyson chicken plant to land in Great Bend

Tyson Foods is looking for a new location in Kansas to place a $320 million chicken plant, and curiosity started to build from some community members of the possibility of landing the plant near Great Bend.

While there are dozens of communities that have showed interest in the chicken plant after a plan fell through near Tonganoxie, Great Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO Jan Peters did not think it would a good fit for Great Bend.

Peters says the requirements to accommodate such a large facility are huge. The land requirements would be roughly 3,500 acres for the chicken farms plus a major site location for production.

The plant would bring approximately 1,500 jobs, but Peters questioned the available workers within close proximity to fill those positions and the water requirements.

Talking with Great Bend Director of Public Works Charlie Suchy, Peters concluded that the City of Great Bend uses roughly 600 million gallons of water each year. The Tyson plant would require 700 million gallons of water per year, more than doubling the city’s usage.

Peters also mentioned within a 60-mile radius of Great Bend there are over 1,200 job postings for open positions. With the unemployment rate in Barton County and the surrounding area nearing 3.9 percent, there was a question how the chicken plan would field enough workers.