Stafford Eco-Devo approved for $780,800 grant to fund new grocery store

Stafford County Economic Development has been awarded a $780,800 grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the final puzzle piece needed to open a new grocery store in the community that has been without one since Dillons closed the only store in town over a year and a half ago. Without the additional funding, it was feared that a complex financing plan would fall apart and the community would have to go on without a store. But Stafford Eco-Devo got the news early Tuesday that they had been awarded the grant and can now move forward according to Economic Development Director Carolyn Dunn.

Carolyn Dunn Audio

Construction that may begin before the end of the year.

White’s Foodliner, which operates four grocery stores in rural Kansas and Oklahoma, has signed a letter of intent to operate a store for 10 years. The store that will be located along the Highway 281 corrider, will also contain a pharmacy and offer fuel sales.

Stafford County Drug plans to open in the next two months at a temporary location at 311 North Broadway, and will move into the grocery store when construction is completed.