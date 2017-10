OCTOBER 3, 2017

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: RED TAILGATE FROM A 2006 DODGE PU, 2004 CHEVY AVALANCHE, YOUTH REMINGTON 243. 727-1310

FOR SALE: QUEEN SIZE SERTA ADJUSTABLE BED, 2 FILE CABINETS, REPRODUCTION RADIO W/CD/CASSETTE. 786-1945

FOR SALE: FARM FRESH EGGS, 3 MILK HOUSE HEATERS. 617-5026 OR 617-6486

FOR SALE: 28′ GOOSENECK TRAILER. WANTED: WINDOWS SIZE DOESN’T MATTER. 639-2574

FOR SALE: WOODWORKING TOOLS. 792-5846

FOR SALE: AMANA HIGH EFFICIENCY WASHER. 617-1328

WANTED: NERF GUN. 617-7473

FOR SALE: APPLE PEELER, EDEN PURE HEATER, ELECTRIC KNIFE. 282-3957 AFTER 10AM

WANTED: 24″/26″ RIDING MOWER, GREEN TOMATOES. 793-5645

WANTED: 12X16 WOODEN SHED. 617-3944

FOR SALE: COMMERCIAL POTATO PEELER. WANTED: 8′-10′ METAL BRAKE 923-5028

WANTED: 4 WHEELER 350 CC/4WD OR BIGGER. 617-5355

FOR SALE: TIRES & RIMS 33/12.5/16.5 WANTED: NESTING BOXES. 282-4715

FOR SALE: 2005 CHEVY PU W/DURAMAX 4DR/4WD//3/4TON, POLARIS 4 WHEELERS & OTHERS, DUCK DECOYS. 617-8267

FOR SALE: 5’X8′ TRAILER W/TOOLBOX. 617-8667

FOR SALE: 2 CREAM CANS (SMALL, LARGE), 2 1969 CHEVY PU (1/2TON, 3/4TON), TRACTOR TIRES. 785-650-1175

WANTED: TREADMILL. 377-7043

WANTED: 8.75/16.5 TIRES 617-1184

WANTED: BIG ROUND BALE FEEDER. 797-9330

FOR SALE: MILLER WIRE WELDER 110, LINCOLN PLASMA CUTTER 220. 785-656-9199

FOR SALE: 2 1986 FREIGHTLINER TRUCKS. WANTED: CRP GRASS 282-7056

FOR SALE: 2000 PETERBILT SEMI-TRUCK 792-9414

FOR SALE: 2003 FORD PU F250 923-5589

FOR SALE: 20 TON LOG SPLITTER, TRAILER. 910-7710

GARAGE SALE: THE LOCATION: 39 NW 48 RD GREAT BEND (NORTH ON WASHINGTON, TURN LEFT AND LOOK FOR THE SIGNS). THE SALE STARTS FRIDAY AT 4:00PM UNTIL 7PM AND SATURDAY FROM 7AM UNTIL NOON. SELLING: TORO ZERO TURN RIDING MOWER, PILATES REFORMER, TRAEGER GRILL, DIRT BIKE, MICROWAVE, MINI FRIDGE, HARLEY DAVIDSON GEAR, SPORTS EQUIPMENT, GARDENING SUPPLIES, FURNITURE, ANTIQUES & REFURBISHED TREASURES, DESIGNER CLOTHING FOR ALL AGES, BABY CLOTHING, HOME DÉCOR, KITCHENWARE, BOOKS FOR ALL AGES. THIS IS A CASH ONLY SALE.

