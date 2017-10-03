Mid America Sports Update

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker drilled a 43-yard field goal with 8 seconds left in his first career game, atoning for an earlier miss and helping Kansas City to a 29-20 victory over the Washington Redskins. The Chiefs are the only unbeaten team left in the NFL through Week 4, the first time there’s been only one left standing since 2010.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Redskins and Chiefs stood for a moment of silence before the national anthem, and flags flew at half-staff over Arrowhead Stadium, to honor victims of the Las Vegas shooting before Monday night’s game. The deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history Sunday night left at least 59 concertgoers dead and more than 500 injured.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The banged-up Chiefs offensive line lost right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to a right knee injury on their second offensive play against Washington. Kansas City was already without starting center Mitch Morse and backup guard Parker Ehinger.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher was active against the Redskins after he was questionable with a back injury that caused him to miss a pair of practices. The Redskins had listed six players as questionable and all were active, including running back Rob Kelley and tight end Jordan Reed.

ST. LOUIS (AP) – The St. Louis Cardinals finished the season with a record of 83-79, three games worse than last year. They failed to make the postseason in back-to-back years for the first time since 2007-2008. Team officials say the cupboard isn’t bare and an overhaul is not needed. Rookie Luke Weaver went 7-2 and looks to be a prime candidate for the rotation in 2018. Carlos Martinez, Michael Wacha and Adam Wainwright are in the mix, while free agent Lance Lynn could be done.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Royals’ core of Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Alcides Escobar and Lorenzo Cain are about to hit free agency now that their season is over. One or two of them could be brought back next season, but the finances of baseball means Kansas City is likely to begin a long rebuilding process with an influx of young players.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska faces back-to-back games against top-10 opponents in Wisconsin and Ohio State and then a tricky road game at Purdue. The three games could go a long way in determining how the season and coach Mike Riley are judged. Riley is 18-13 in three seasons at Nebraska. The Huskers have won two games after a stunning home loss to Northern Illinois and athletic director Shawn Eichorst was fired.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – No. 9 Wisconsin is turning up the pressure, and after swarming Northwestern for eight sacks, the Badgers have their sights set on Nebraska this weekend. The Badgers are averaging 4 sacks per game, tied for fourth nationally and second in the conference. Defensive end Alec James said more speed in the secondary has helped the defense across the aboard. Outside linebacker Garret Dooley led the way last week with three sacks.