Man charged with multiple drug charges in Pawnee County Court

Joseph Shane Allen, 42 of Pierceville, Kansas, made a First Appearance in the Pawnee County District Court Monday afternoon concerning felony drug charges. Allen was arrested by the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Department without incident following a routine traffic stop on September 28, 2017.

He is charged with possession of between 3.5. grams and 100 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of between 10 and 100 doses of an opioid or narcotic drug with intent to distribute, unlawful drug manufacturing precursors, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia suitable for manufacture of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of hallucinogenic drug, circumvention of an interlock device, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia suitable for ingesting a controlled substance, and speeding.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for October 16, 2017.

The defendant remains in the custody of the Pawnee County Sheriff with bond set at $90,000 cash or surety. Depending on his criminal history, if convicted as charged the defendant faces a presumptive prison sentence of between 92 and 144 months with the department of corrections.