GBRC – Stop ‘N Learn: Downsizing 101

BUSINESS NEWS

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Stop ‘N Learn Session titled “Downsizing 101” on Wednesday, October 4, from 12 – 1 pm at the Great Bend Activity Center (2715 18th).

Are you an empty nester or retired senior with a home full of possessions? Overwhelmed by what to do with it all? It’s time to seriously think about downsizing. This program will talk about why you need to downsize now and the truths and tips about this process. Sonya Rein, 2B Organized of Central Kansas, will be the presenter for this program.

For more information, call the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755 ext. 2 or e-mail us at recreation@gbrec.net.