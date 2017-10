Cop Shop (10/2)

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (10/2)

Non-Injury Accident

At 1:04 a.m. an accident was reported at Sunset Pl & Washington Street.

Burglary / In Progress

At 7:08 a.m. Pro Green, 1720 Main Street, reported a burglary.

Warrant Arrest

At 9:20 a.m. an officer arrested Janie Strange on Barton County District Court warrant at 1217 Williams. Warrant was recalled.

At 2:10 p.m. an officer arrested Tia Hatten at 1415 19th Street for a warrant.

Theft

At 2:42 p.m. Dollar General, 2406 10th Street, reported a theft of vitamins.

At 2:51 p.m. a theft was reported at 1205 Madison Street.

Criminal Damage

At 4:59 p.m. Walmart, 3503 10th Street, reported criminal damage.