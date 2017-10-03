Committee selected to interview police chief applicants in Great Bend

With no police chief on staff, Great Bend Mayor Dr. Mike Allison appointed a committee Monday night to interview applicants and review proposals for the Great Bend Police Department management and compensation study. After interviewing the applicants, the committee will present a recommendation to the Great Bend City Council for approval.

Council members Vicki Berryman and Joel Jackson were named to the committee, as was Community Coordinator Christina Hayes, City Attorney Bob Suelter, Director of Public Lands Scott Keeler, Director of Public Works Charlie Suchy, and City Clerk Shawna Schafer.

The job search is only open to internal applicants currently, and there was one application as of Monday night. The next police chief will replace Cliff Couch, who held the position over two years. Couch’s resignation does not officially go into effect until October 15 but the city council decided to remove him immediately at the September 18 meeting.

Couch was suspended with pay July 24, for among other reasons, not following an order from city administration according to the notice. The police chief was eventually reinstated September 5, but his press release stated a “target on his back” and the acceptance of another job made him decide to submit his resignation.