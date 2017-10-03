Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (10/2)

BOOKED: Esteban Foster of Great Bend on BTDC juvenile warrant for probation violation, no bond. GBPD case for obstruction, bond set in lieu of $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Alicia D. Hoeffner of Ellinwood for BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Tia Hatten on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear with a bond of $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Angelia Spence of Hoisington on BTDC case for criminal littering, no bond.

BOOKED: Joel Shelor of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Daniel Thomas on Rice County District Court warrant for nuisance to animal, bond set at $500 cash surety. BCDC case for possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, bond set at $2,500 cash surety.

RELEASED: John Brown of Great Bend on Barton County District Court serve sentence after serving partial sentence.

RELEASED: Tyler Duerkson on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, released by order of the court.

RELEASED: Angelia Spence of Hoisington on BTDC case for criminal littering. Released by orders of the court.

RELEASED: Tia K. Hatten of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $2,500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Nicholas Espinosa of Ellinwood on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear after being released per order of the court.

RELEASED: Daniel Thomas of Chase on Barton County District Court case for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia after posting a $2,500 surety bond. Rice County District Court warrant for nuisance animal after posting a $500 surety bond.