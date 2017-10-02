Tuesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “United Way of Central Kansas Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests include UWCK Executive Director Gaila Demel, USD 431 Superintendent Bill Lowry, UWCK Board Member Sheryl Neeland who is a Counselor at Great Bend Middle School, and Austin Coyan who will discuss Habitat for Humanity.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Mike Adams – The AgriTalk Panel will ask the National Milk Producers Federation if they are optimistic after three rounds of NAFTA talks.

11A-11:30 “Focus on Rice County” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include the Director of the Celebration Centre in Lyons Michelle White who will talk about upcoming Fall and Winter activities.

11:30-12:00 “Room 428” hosted by Cole Reif. Guests include Eisenhower Elementary Principle Laurie Harwood, and Eisenhower ELA Coach Jenni Wittig.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P–6:30 ESPN Radio “Jalen & Jacoby”

6:30-10:30 American League Wildcard – Minnesota Twins @ New York Yankees

10:30-MID ESPN Radio “Freddie & Fitz”