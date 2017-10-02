Sheriff: 3 jailed after $30K in meth found at Great Bend home

BARTON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating 3 suspects on drug and weapons charges.

Just after 1:30p.m. Saturday, Barton County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant in the 5900 block of Eisenhower Court in Great Bend.

The Sheriff’s office had obtained information indicating the presence of controlled substances at that location.

Officers made entry into the residence and located substantial quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine.

Street value of the confiscated items is estimated to be in excess of $30,000. Drug paraphernalia and at least two firearms were also confiscated at the location.

During the course of the investigation a four-year-old juvenile was taken into protective custody due to exposure to the methamphetamine. The child was transported to Great Bend Regional Hospital by ambulance and has since been placed in foster care.

Three persons were arrested at the scene. Miki Klein age 35 of Great Bend. Klein was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, aggravated child endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. Francisco Cordova, age 34 also of Great Bend was arrested at the residence.

Cordova was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, felon in possession of a firearm and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

The third person arrested at the location was Luis Aguilar, age 28 of Kansas City Kansas. Aguilar was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. All three were being held in lieu of $100,000 bond.