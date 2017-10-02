UPDATE: Sheriff identifies victims in fatal Barton County crash

BARTON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal weekend accident and have identified the man who died.

Just after 8:30p.m. Friday, Sheriff’s officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle head-on collision in the 400 block of W. Barton County Road.

Upon arrival Sheriff’s officers discovered a blue 1992 Chevrolet Caprice operated by Wesley Barlow, age 55 of Great Bend and a 1998 Chevrolet pickup truck operated by Philip Manka, age 75 of Pawnee Rock had collided just east of the entrance to the fairgrounds.

Investigation at the scene indicates both vehicles were left of center at the time of collision.

Statements from one of the drivers indicated the Manka vehicle may have crossed left of center and the Barlow vehicle veered to the left trying to avoid the collision.

Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating the possibility Manka may have had medical issues while driving.

A passenger in Manka’s vehicle, David Manka, age 48 also of Pawnee Rock was pronounced dead at the scene by Barton County coroner Dr. E.L. Jones.

An aircraft transported all persons involved in the accident to Via Christi Hospital in Wichita by aircraft.

On Monday Wesley Medical listed Barlow and Philip Manka in critical condition. Michael Manka age 42, a second passenger in the Manka vehicle, was listed in fair condition.

Alcohol does not appear to have been a contributing factor.

