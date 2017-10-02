Kansas man jailed for attack on woman at her work

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for kidnapping and battery.

Just after 1a.m. September 26, a woman working at Rod’s gas station, 2140 W. Crawford in Salina, was assaulted when 40-year-old Matthew Hine came in.

He allegedly threw the woman against a wall and dragged her into the bathroom during an argument, according to Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester.

A co-worker attempted to talk Hine out of the bathroom after he locked the door. Capt. Forrester said he yelled at the woman in the bathroom before leaving the store.

On September 28, the woman reported the incident to Salina Police. Forrester said that the victim still had bruises on her arms.

Police arrested Hine several hours later on one count of aggravated kidnapping and domestic violence battery.