John O’Connor

October 2, 2017

NOTE: See Latest update on the ‘ Location of the Original Pizza Hut’ question down the page a piece.

Good grief, it’s October Tooth already. And coincidentally, it’s Week 322 of our joint venture into Word-dom, where syntax is mangled and prepositions are dangled. But not on purpose.

Our discussion over the last few weeks about the first Pizza Hut in GB brought to mind the first time I ever encountered pizza. It would have been in the late ‘50s when Bilotti’s Pizza Garden opened in my old home town. We were such a burger (and fish sandwich) town that it took a few years for it to get popular, but it’s been going strong ever since. I mean, just in our neighborhood we had Bud Willman’s burger joint (6 little delights for a buck, later 5, then 4), and his brother Tom had a similar place six blocks away not far from one of our junior high schools.

Near the high school itself was Late’s Drive-In, just one block away from the Richter Vinegar plant. You had to drive through the vinegar smell (which is not bad in small doses) on 8th Street to get to Late’s, but it was worth it. Late’s had (and still does) delicious flame-broiled burgers in a unique sweet-tasting bun that I’ve never found anywhere else.

Downtown there were more burger places, including a Bud Willman’s Northside location. So, it took us a while to get into pizza. The only thing most of us knew about pizza were the lyrics to Dean Martin’s hit ‘That’s Amore”. A sample: “when the moon hits your eye like a bigga pizza pie, that’s amore.” That, and the fact that a lot of East Coasters loved the stuff. Actually, they had been eating pizza for many years, but it really took off when a lot of ex-GIs who had soldiered in Italy came back and spread the word across the country.

It was amusing to watch new pizza eaters trying to handle the cheese, which sometimes would hang onto the ‘main pie’ for about a foot-and-a-half before it would pull free and they could commence to eating.

The most common thing I remember hearing was “what are those little black things?” Olives, of course. Oh, and pepperoni. People just weren’t sure what in the heck pepperoni was. Some said it was spicy little baloney slices, some said it was ham. Whatever, it didn’t take us long to enjoy it.

The crust was a delight unto itself. The Pizza Garden started with a thin crust and kept it up until this day. You got more goodies that way, instead of more bread. And you could drink more beer, too, without all that dough to fill you up.

From my limited research, I understand both Pizza Gardens in Green Bay and the one in Manitowoc are still perennial destination restaurants after 60 years or so in business. And the crust is still amazing.

Before we get to your e-mail from last week’s effort, here is (cue the fanfare) THE LATEST ‘ORIGINAL LOCATION FOR PIZZA HUT IN GREAT BEND’ update. I heard the other day from a long-time businessman in GB (thanks, Paul) who said the 2007 Washington location WAS the first location. Then they moved to the 10th and Washington address, and eventually to the 10th and Jackson locale. So that’s fine with me; I hereby stand corrected. Oh, and a few days later a man from Hays called in on our ‘Trading Post’ show (9 to 10 am on KVGB 1590) to say yes, 2007 Washington was the first one. He grew up in Pawnee Rock and every year the high school kids would get to vote on a special little ‘destination excursion’ and they always chose Pizza Hut in GB. So, Terry and Edith Ann, you were right all along.

Terry also answered my Spruill Motors question. Right, they carried Fiat for a few years.

Kimberly guessed ‘Saint Seiya’ as the ‘80s sitcom reincarnated on Netflix. No, sorry. The one I’m thinking about is produced by the legendary Norman Lear.

Kimberly DID get the cop show hit song question: ‘Hawaii 5-0’. Bill checked in a few days later and also got it right. Kim (different person, not Kimberly) guessed the ‘Theme From Shaft.’

Kimberly also took a crack at the ‘sweet treat added to WW2 soldier’s meal rations because it could stand up to any conditions’ question. She said ‘military chocolate.’ You’re on the right track. I just need something more specific.

That leaves three ‘active’ questions: the one about the astronaut who landed on a farm and scared the locals, the indestructible sweet treat added to soldier’s rations in WW2, and the re-born ‘80s sitcom currently running on Netflix.

Two new ones? Sure. There once was a ‘pseudo-science’ that believed you could tell mental capacity and character by the shape of one’s head. What was it called?

This one-time teen idol wrote the theme song for a popular late-night talk show and also one of Frank Sinatra’s signature songs. Who was he?

As usual, when answering our trivia questions or leaving comments, please use my station e-mail address: john.oconnor@eagleradio.net.

Have an acceptable-to-great week. See you in about seven days.

John