Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

High School Football Schedule – Week 6

by

Western Athletic Conference

Wichita East (2-3) @ Great Bend (3-2)

Wichita Southeast (1-4) @ Liberal (3-2)

Hays (2-3) @ Dodge City (2-3)

Garden City (5-0) @ Wichita Northwest (4-1)

Central Kansas League

Hoisington (3-2) @ Nickerson (4-1)

Phillipsburg (5-0) @ Larned (2-3)

Pratt (5-0) @ Halstead (2-3)

Hesston (2-3) @ Kingman (3-2)

Hillsboro (1-4) @ Haven (1-4)

Smoky Valley (4-1) @ Lyons (0-5)

Other 11-Man games

LaCrosse (3-2) @ Stanton County (2-3)

Ellsworth (4-1) @ Minneapolis (2-3)

Russell (3-2) @ Republic County (0-5)

Ell-Saline (5-0) @ Sterling (4-1)

Oakley (1-4) @ TMP (1-4)

8-Man Schedule

Central Prairie League

Central Plains (4-1) @ Little River (4-1)

Goessel (0-5) @ Ellinwood (1-4)

Otis-Bison (4-1) @ Greeley County (3-2)

Canton-Galva (2-3) @ St. John (2-3)

Macksville (3-2) @ Kiowa County (3-2)

Kinsley (0-5) @ Satanta (5-0)

Spearville (5-0) @ Ness City (3-2)

Bennington (5-0) @ Victoria (4-1)

Other 8-Man Teams

Ashland (1-4) @ Stafford (2-3)

South Barber (4-1) @ Chase (1-4)

Northern Valley (3-2) @ Wilson (1-4)

Pratt-Skyline @ South Central (4-1)

Tri-Plains-Brewster (0-5) @ Hodgeman County (4-1)