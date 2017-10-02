GBRC Jefferson after school programs

BUSINESS NEWS

The Great Bend Recreation Commission has openings in the after school programs at Jefferson Elementary School. These programs are for ages 5 – 12 and will be held at Jefferson Elementary School from 3:30 – 5 pm.

On Tuesdays GBRC is offering an Arts & Crafts where students will create all kinds of seasonal and general crafts each week. This class will meet every Tuesday through November 14.

The Rec is also offering a Cartooning & Painting class on Wednesdays through November 15. Students are going to have a fun time during this class learning how to draw and paint funny cartoon characters by following some simple step by step instructions.

Then every Thursday make sure to join us for some one-time special classes. These classes include: Minion Banner, My Initial Painting, Paint’n Pumpkins, Crazy Colorful Bird, Sammy The Scarecrow, Rocking’ With KWEC, and Santa Elves.

For more information or to register for these programs, contact the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755 ext 2, stop by the office located at 1214 Stone Street, or e-mail recreation@gbrec.net.