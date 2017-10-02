Foundation steps up again for grizzly bear exhibit expansion in Great Bend

The Dorothy M. Morrison Foundation has been more than generous over the years to the City of Great Bend. The Foundation showed that off again Monday night at the Great Bend City Council meeting. City Attorney Bob Suelter announced the Foundation will pay for the grizzly bear expansion at the Great Bend Brit Spaugh Zoo in full.

City staff, architects, and Foundation Director Katherine Opie met last September 29 to discuss the plan where Suelter mentioned the expansion as it is designed is $877,290.

The City of Great Bend had a little under $700,000 set aside for the project and the Dorothy M. Morrison Foundation originally donated $230,000 in grant money for the expansion and to reintroduce bison to the zoo.

Suelter added it is important to complete much of the project this winter while the bears are hibernating. A contract for the architect to oversee construction will be presented at the next council meeting on October 16.

Along with giving the four grizzly bears more room, the improvements will add amenities to the bears’ area. A new pond with running water, training wall, zip line, permanent climbing tree, and shade structures will all be added to the space.

Dorothy Moses Morrison and her husband Wayne Morrison were third and fourth generation residents of Great Bend and Barton County. Dorothy passed away in 2008, but set up the foundation in 1993 to give back to the small-town culture.