WOODWARD, Okla. — David Duane McCullum, 43, died Sept. 17, 2017, in Medford, Okla. He was born April 20, 1974, in Great Bend, the son of Robert and Joyce (Clawson) McCullum. A resident of Woodward, Okla., David worked as a fumigator for Central States Enterprises. He loved to spend time with his children and was a Dallas Cowboys fan.

Survivors include his children, Montana, Katy and Morgan McCullum all of Salina; his father, Robert McCullum of Great Bend and his mother, Joyce McCullum Stout of Great Bend; one sister, Tina Stout of Great Bend; one step-brother Doyle Stout; former wife Amanda Wright; nephews, Ian and Chase Stout; niece, Talaya Stout; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home, Great Bend, with the Rev. William F. Johnson officiating. No visitation will be held as cremation as taken place. Memorials are requested to the children’s education fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.