Cop Shop (9/29 – 10/1)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/29)

Non-Injury Accident

At 10:55 a.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Grant Street.

Fire

At 2:45 p.m. a fire was reported at SE 150 Avenue & SE 50 Road.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 5:31 p.m. a burglary was reported at 59 SW 110 Avenue.

Fatality

At 8:29 p.m. a fatality was reported near the SRCA Dragstrip, 9951 B-29 Way.

Gas Leak / Spill

At 8:57 p.m. a gas leak / spill was reported at 197 N. US 281 Highway.

9/30

Theft

At 8:33 a.m. Straub International, 214 SW 40 Avenue, reported a theft.

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:38 p.m. an accident was reported at 142 McKinley Street.

Injury Accident

At 1:10 p.m. an accident was reported at NE 20 Road & N. Washington Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 4:03 p.m. assisted GBPD with an accident at Forest Avenue & Polk Street.

10/1

Theft

At 2:35 p.m. a theft was reported at 604 SW 20 Road.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/29)

Breathing Problems

At 12:17 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1411 Sherman Street.

At 1:21 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2536 21st Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:39 a.m. a blue Ford, possibly a Crown Vic, striking a motor home in the driveway and leaving the area was reported at 211 5th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 10:55 a.m. an accident was reported at 3700 10th Street.

Criminal Damage

At 3:50 p.m. a juvenile was involved in a criminal damage case at 2212 Forest Avenue.

Gas Leak / Spill

At 8:57 p.m. a gas leak / spill was reported at 197 N. US 281 Highway.

9/30

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 12:19 p.m. a report of someone entering the residence at 2104 29th Street and taking items.

Theft

At 3:56 p.m. theft of KS tag 716CKZ was reported at 1100 Baker Avenue. Tag was entered into NCIC.

Non-Injury Accident

At 4:03 p.m. an accident was reported at Forest Avenue & Polk Street.

Unconscious / Fainting

At 6:48 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 5926 Eisenhower Avenue Apt. 20.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 9:34 p.m. a burglary was reported at 2618 Bonita Avenue.

Convulsions / Seizures

At 10:17 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1222 Kansas Avenue.

10/1

At 10:17 a.m. an unknown subject entering the building and taking money was reported at 2111 10th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:38 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Frey Street.

Criminal Damage

At 7:32 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 1515 Morton Street.