Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (9/29 – 10/1)

9/29

BOOKED: Luis Landeros of Lyons on BTDC case for driving under the influence.

BOOKED: John Brown of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence, no bond.

BOOKED: Challis Seymour of La Crosse on Rush County District Court case for indirect contempt of court, no bond.

BOOKED: Nathan Manley of Great Bend on BTDC for serve sentence, no bond.

RELEASED: Jacob King of Great Bend on BTDC case for revoked bond through TNT for disorderly conduct. PNDC warrant for failure to appear, released through the district attorney.

9/30

BOOKED: Dustin Vance of Hoisington on Hoisington Municipal Court case for domestic battery, bond is set at $2,500 C/S or 18-hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Jamie Moore of Great Bend on Harvey Count District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Patrick Doty of Great Bend on GBMC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Dustin Vance of Hoisington on Hoisington Municipal Court case for domestic battery after posting a $2,500 surety bond through A-1 Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Jamie Moore of Great Bend on Harvey County District Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $500 surety bond through TNT Bail Bonds.

RELEASED: Tommy Perez of Dodge City on BTSO case for DWS, interference with law enforcement, no proof of insurance, driving without tag assigned to vehicle. FOSO warrant for probation violation. FOSO warrant for probation violation. Released to FOSO on their warrants.

10/1

BOOKED: Miki Sneath (Klein) of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for distribution of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, aggravated endangering a child, possession of paraphernalia, and unlawful manufacture possession of a controlled substance using communication, bond set at $100,000 C/S. BCDC warrant for failure to appear with bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Francisco Cordova Jr. of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for distribution of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, aggravated endangering a child, possession of paraphernalia, and criminal use of a weapon, bond is set at $100,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Luis Aguilar of Kansas City, MO on distribution of methamphetamine, endangering a child, possession of paraphernalia, bond set in lieu of $100,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Miki Sneath (Klein) of Great Bend for BTDC warrant for failure to appear after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding. BTDC case for distribution of opiate, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, aggravated child endangerment, felony use of communication device after posting a $100,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Luis Landeros of Lyons on Barton County District Court case after serving his sentence.

RELEASED: Patrick Doty of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court cases after serving his sentence.

RELEASED: Nathan Manley of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case after serving his sentence.

RELEASED: Vickie Manley of Hoisington on Barton County District Court warrant for possession of controlled substance x2 and possession of paraphernalia after she posted a $10,000 surety bond.